Current state of play of the mainstreaming of the human rights of women and girls in conflict and post-conflict situations in the work of the Human Rights Council - Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/48/32)

Human Rights Council

Forty-eighth session

13 September–1 October 2021

Agenda items 2 and 3

Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner

for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High

Commissioner and the Secretary-General

Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil,

political, economic, social and cultural rights,

including the right to development

Summary

The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 45/28 on the promotion and protection of the human rights of women and girls in conflict and postconflict situations on the occasion of the twentieth anniversary of Security Council resolution 1325 (2000).

In it the work of the Human Rights Council and its mechanisms on the matter is reviewed and recommendations made, as applicable to States, the Council and its mechanisms and relevant stakeholders, on how to strengthen the promotion and protection of women and girls in conflict and post-conflict situations, including linkages with the women and peace and security agenda.

I. Introduction

1. The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 45/28 on the promotion and protection of the human rights of women and girls in conflict and postconflict situations on the occasion of the twentieth anniversary of Security Council resolution 1325 (2000). Accordingly, the Human Rights Council requested the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to prepare an analytical report, based on inputs from States and other stakeholders, on the current state of play of the mainstreaming of the human rights of women and girls in conflict and post-conflict situations in the work of the Human Rights Council.

2. The report was prepared based on a desk review of relevant Human Rights Council resolutions, reports and recommendations of its mechanisms related to the human rights of women and girls in conflict and post-conflict situations, in particular the universal periodic review, the special procedures, human rights investigative bodies and the Human Rights Council Advisory Committee. The report is also informed by submissions from 12 Member States, 12 civil society organizations and United Nations entities. It covers the period from 2015 to 2021. With regard to the universal periodic review, the report relies on information from the third cycle, covering the period until January 2021.

3. As part of the methodology of the report, general recommendation No. 30 (2013) of the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women on women in conflict prevention, conflict and post-conflict situations, is referred to as a guiding framework to identify the human rights issues of women and girls in conflict and post-conflict situations.