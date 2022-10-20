Current animal health situation worldwide: Analysis of events and trends

This report has been prepared based on the notifications and reports that countries submitted to the OIE via the World Animal Health Information System (WAHIS) for the period 2021 and up to and including 3 February 2022. The report begins with an analysis of Members’ reporting through the OIE-WAHIS early warning system. This is followed by a description of the global situation regarding three diseases and infections of major interest, for which epizootic situations were observed in 2021 and early 2022, namely infection with African swine fever (ASF) virus, infection with high pathogenicity avian influenza (HPAI) viruses, and infection with SARS-CoV-2 in animals. The report continues with an analysis of Members’ reporting on diseases in aquatic animals and ends with an update on OIE-WAHIS state of play. During the period covered by this report, many countries were impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. In this context, ensuring the global continuity of animal health surveillance and notification has been particularly challenging. This exceptional situation may have resulted in gaps of information in OIE-WAHIS.