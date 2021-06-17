CTED joins UN Action against Sexual Violence in Conflict network

Assistant Secretary-General Michèle Coninsx, CTED Executive Director, recently met with Under-Secretary-General Pramila Patten, Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, to discuss the use of sexual violence by terrorist groups, the continued impunity for such crimes committed in a terrorism context, and ways to strengthen existing partnerships between CTED and the Office of the Special Representative.

At the invitation of the Special Representative, CTED has joined the UN Action against Sexual Violence in Conflict Network, which aims to foster a “One-UN” response to conflict-related sexual violence, leveraging its members’ respective mandates and coordinating their efforts to advance a survivor-centred approach to preventing and responding to conflict-related sexual violence.

CTED will contribute its expertise on the links between terrorism and sexual violence and is committed to working closely with all network partners to achieve tangible impacts and results.

The Security Council, the Counter-Terrorism Committee, and CTED actively support the integration of the United Nations agendas on Women, Peace and Security (WPS), counter-terrorism and countering violent extremism (CVE).

In accordance with Security Council resolutions 2242 (2015) and 2395 (2017), CTED integrates gender as a cross-cutting issue throughout its activities and has also been requested in several Council resolutions — including resolutions 2331 (2016), 2388 (2017), and 2467 (2019) — to address the links between terrorism, human trafficking and sexual violence.

Pursuant to this mandate, CTED raises related issues in its dialogue with Member States, including as part of its country assessments; makes recommendations, including for the facilitation of technical assistance aimed at strengthening Member States’ capacity to address the links between terrorism, human trafficking and sexual violence and to assist victims; and provides analysis of the latest trends and developments in this area to members of the Council, the CTC, and the broader global counter-terrorism community.