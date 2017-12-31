Crowd-Sourced Reviews of Aid Delivery: A Distant Dream or a Soon-to-Be Reality?

Background

The concept of gathering feedback directly from affected populations about their experiences with aid agencies has been around for several years. As has the concept of using a technical platform in order to scale this feedback to as many affected as possible.

In 2014, Mark Turner described a concept called AidAdvisor which would be an implementation of a “Trip Advisor”-like rating system within the field of humanitarian aid provision. Such a rating system could be used to help evaluate the effectiveness of aid agencies in meeting the needs of affected populations. About the platform idea, Turner noted that “ratings are entered on a mobile phone or PC, and aggregated to create an AidAdvisor score. This information is hosted on a simple, informative site, accessible by anyone. The score will guide to help individual and institutional donors in their funding decisions.”

AidAdvisor was envisioned as a tool to encourage aid agencies’ accountability to the communities they serve. In mid-2017, the authors decided to revisit this idea with the purpose of examining some of the practical challenges of implementing such a system.