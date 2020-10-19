Cross-Sector Progress Report on Safeguarding Against Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Sexual Harassment (SEAH) 2019-2020

A summary of work between October 2019 and October 2020 by the groups and organisations that made commitments at the October 2018 London Safeguarding Summit, and others working to align their safeguarding work with the long-term shifts identified at the Summit

Introduction and Summary

On 18 October 2018, the UK hosted a summit on tackling sexual exploitation and abuse and sexual harassment (SEAH) in the international aid sector.

This was a pivotal moment for stakeholders across the sector – including donors representing 90 percent of global Official Development Assistance (ODA), the United Nations (UN), international financial institutions (IFIs), UK non-governmental organisations (NGOs),1 UK private sector aid organisations, research funders, CDC Group, and Gavi and the Global Fund – who came together and made commitments for root-to-branch change in the way the aid sector operates.

The commitments were designed to bring about four long-term changes:

Ensure support for survivors, victims and whistle-blowers, enhance accountability and transparency, strengthen reporting and tackle impunity; Incentivise cultural change through strong leadership, organisational accountability and better human resource processes; Agree minimum standards and ensure we and our partners meet them; Strengthen organisational capacity and capability across the international aid sector, including building the capability of implementing partners to meet the minimum standards.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) recognises that safeguarding against SEAH is a long-term agenda, requiring leadership and culture change at all levels. Since August 2018, the UK2 has been working with a Cross-Sector Safeguarding Steering Group (CSSG), to ensure continued momentum on safeguarding.

The CSSG includes representatives from all eight groups or organisations that made commitments at the London summit in 2018, alongside independent voices. It is an informal and safe space for organisations to report back on progress, share best practice, opportunities and challenges, and increase coherence across the sector.

This year, the CSSG welcomed two new members – the CHS Alliance, which represents one of the two minimum standards that underpin the London summit commitments,3 and the British Red Cross, which in December 2019 produced a pledge to prevent and respond to SEAH in humanitarian action for the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement, aligned with the four long-term changes detailed above.

While individual organisations are accountable for implementing specific summit commitments, safeguarding against SEAH in the aid sector is a shared responsibility. In October 2019, the eight groups or organisations that made commitments at the London Summit reported back on progress. This year, the same groups and organisations – as well as the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement – have provided an update on their activities over the past 12 months to further drive up safeguarding standards. Each group or organisation featured in this report is reporting back on their own commitments.

Two years on from the October 2018 summit, considerable progress has been made. The UK-funded Safeguarding Resource & Support Hub is now live, providing guidance, tools, support and analysis for aid organisations. Initiatives to prevent perpetrators of SEAH from moving around the sector – including a pilot project with INTERPOL and an Aid Worker Registration Scheme – are being developed in consultation with NGOs and others.

Projects are also in the pipeline to improve aid organisations’ safeguarding culture, and to support victims/survivors of SEAH and whistle-blowers.

Since March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has posed a major challenge for the aid sector, leading to delays in some safeguarding initiatives and forcing organisations to rapidly adapt. Evidence shows that the risk of SEAH increases during emergencies. At the same time, restrictions on movement make it harder to report concerns, engage with beneficiaries and communities, investigate cases, and provide support to victims and survivors. This report includes examples of approaches aid organisations are taking to adapt their safeguarding systems to COVID-19.

Safeguarding against SEAH is a long-term challenge. It will take time for many of the initiatives highlighted in this report to translate into widespread, tangible impact on the ground. Sustained efforts and strong leadership are required to ensure that safeguarding against SEAH remains a priority and that victims and survivors are supported.

The CSSG recognises the importance of using its shared learning and expertise to influence partners and others in the sector to improve their safeguarding capacity, ensuring the impact of its activities is felt more widely. Sharing progress, lessons and challenges through this report is one method of doing that. The CSSG will continue to meet quarterly over the next 12 months, to ensure continued focus across the aid sector on keeping the people we work with safe from harm.