Cross-Sector Progress Report on Safeguarding Against Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Sexual Harassment (SEAH) 2020-2021

A summary of work between October 2020 and October 2021 by the groups and organisations that made commitments at the October 2018 London Safeguarding Summit, and others working to align their safeguarding work with the long-term shifts identified at the summit.

Introduction and Summary

1 This work was initiated by the former UK Department for International Development (DFID). On 2 September 2020, DFID and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office merged to become the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). Since then, FCDO has convened the CSSG. 2 The CHS Alliance (CHSA) represents the Core Humanitarian Standard, which has been developed by the CHSA, Sphere and Group URD. The other minimum standard which underpins the London summit commitments, the Interagency Standing Committee (IASC) Minimum Operating Standards for PSEA, is represented in this group by UN agencies.

On 18 October 2018 the UK hosted a summit to galvanise action to tackle sexual exploitation, abuse and harassment (SEAH) in the aid sector.

The summit was a landmark moment for the sector which came together to commit to do more to prevent harm from occurring and to respond better where it does.

Participants included donors representing 90% of global Official Development Assistance (ODA), the United Nations (UN), International Financial Institutions (IFIs), UK non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), UK private sector, research funders, CDC Group, GAVI, the Global Fund and survivors and victims.

Each main group that participated in the summit made a set of commitments tailored to the unique ways in which they operate and designed to lead to meaningful change in the organisations they represented. All eight sets of commitments though were designed to bring about the same four long-term shifts:

Ensure support for survivors, victims and whistle-blowers, enhance accountability and transparency, strengthen reporting and tackle impunity; Incentivise cultural change through strong leadership, organisational accountability and better human resource processes; Agree minimum standards and ensure we and our partners meet them; and 4. Strengthen organisational capacity and capability across the international aid sector, including building the capability of implementing partners to meet the minimum standards.

Driving up safeguarding standards is a collective responsibility for the aid sector. As such, since 2018 the UK1 has convened a Cross-Sector Safeguarding Steering Group (CSSG). This group includes representatives from each of the groups which made commitments at the summit along with independent voices. It also includes the CHS Alliance (CHSA, which oversees one of two key minimum standards on safeguarding underpinning the summit commitments2 ) and the British Red Cross which set out commitments in 2019 to prevent and respond to SEAH across the Red Cross and Red Crescent (RCRC) Movement, aligned with the four shifts outlined above.

The CSSG has continued to meet on a roughly quarterly basis and provides a space for sharing challenges and lessons. The group works to support each other to meet their respective commitments and raise ambition.

The CSSG has prepared this report to update on the progress the aid sector has made over the past 12 months towards the summit commitments and improving safeguarding standards. Each of the eight groups which made commitments at the summit, along with the RCRC, have provided an update. This report follows on from the progress reports published in 2020 and 2019.

Over the past year, organisations have strengthened their safeguarding policies and procedures, provided new resources to enable risks to be better managed and recruited new staff to work on tackling SEAH and to drive change. They have also invested in the skills of their staff, partners and clients and strengthened funding agreements to ensure all those involved in delivering aid are aware of the required safeguarding standards.

Efforts have also been made to demonstrate strong leadership on this agenda including at the highest levels and through new tools. CSSG members have continued to work together to make progress, including around employment accountability initiatives and to put the interests and needs of survivors and victims first.

In addition to outlining progress made, the report highlights challenges encountered and lessons learnt to help support other organisations to improve their safeguarding activities. The report identifies that more work is needed to further improve survivor-centred approaches, reduce underreporting of SEAH and improve data.

The COVID-19 pandemic has continued to pose a huge challenge to the sector. The pandemic has increased the risks of SEAH, including through the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, and makes the need for effective safeguarding more important than ever. At the same time, restrictions on movement have made responding to reports of SEAH more difficult. The level of commitment to safeguarding has however remained high and organisations have continued to adapt their approaches to respond as effectively as possible.

In the year ahead organisations plan to continue to make progress with implementing safeguarding policies, procedures, and action plans as well as to further train their staff and partners. Continued collaboration is also planned to enhance learning, harmonize approaches and to progress joint initiatives such as on employment accountability, data and survivorcentred approaches.

The CSSG’s future work will continue to be guided by the collective aim that safeguarding against SEAH makes a real and positive difference for survivors, communities the sector works with and aid workers. The summit three years ago generated momentum which has been maintained and which we remain determined to continue to build upon.