Cross-Cutting Progress Report 2018

INTRODUCTION

The UN-Habitat Strategic Plan 2014-2019 identifies four Cross-Cutting Issues to be mainstreamed: Climate Change, Gender Equality, Human Rights and Youth. The aim of mainstreaming these issues is to support country, regional and thematic offices, in order to ensure that all UN-Habitat work is targeting those furthest behind and promoting socially and environmentally sustainable cities.

Mainstreaming does not require that each and every project directly aims to address and solve these issues, but rather that they are contributing to the larger long-term goals of UN-Habitat, the New Urban Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals.

The four cross cutting issues are highly interrelated, especially in the context of urbanization. Cities are major contributors to climate change, whilst cities and residents are vulnerable to climate change and extreme weather.

Among residents, women and youth are often the most vulnerable, along with other groups such as persons with disabilities, the poor, refugees and immigrants. They are usually marginalized in economic and political participation which means that they do not have equal access to the benefits of urbanization. Their rights to even the most basic services are sometimes hard to fulfilled. We are seeking an integrate approach to mainstream climate change, gender equality, human rights and youth issues into all UN-Habitat programmatic work.