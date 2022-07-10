Crop Prospects and Food Situation Quarterly Global Report No.2, July 2022

COUNTRIES REQUIRING EXTERNAL ASSISTANCE FOR FOOD

FAO assesses that globally 46 countries, including 33 in Africa, 10 in Asia, two in Latin America and the Caribbean, and one in Europe, are in need of external assistance for food. This list now includes Ukraine and Sri Lanka. Serious concerns also relate to East Africa due to multiple seasons of drought conditions, with a looming risk of famine in some areas. Across the globe, the rising food prices and overall inflation are worsening food security conditions, particularly in low-income food-deficit countries, while the use of agricultural inputs could be limited by their elevated prices, possibly lowering yields and harvests in 2022.

REGIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

AFRICA Adverse weather events in North Africa and Southern Africa resulted in reduced 2022 cereal outputs in most countries. In East Africa, persisting rainfall deficits are sharply curbing production prospects and have already caused extensive animal deaths in 2022, with severe food insecurity implications, particularly for pastoralists. In West Africa, production prospects are uncertain for the 2022 crop, reflecting worsening conflicts and an uneven start of the rainy season.

ASIA Area expansions are driving up production prospects in Far East Asia and the aggregate 2022 cereal output is forecast above the five-year average. Dry weather conditions curbed yields of 2022 crops in the Near East, while mixed weather conditions are tempering production expectations in CIS Asian countries.

LATIN AMERICA AND THE CARIBBEAN In South America, a bumper maize output is forecast in 2022 underpinned by large plantings, while there are some concerns for the 2022 wheat crop due to drier-than-normal weather conditions. In Central America, unfavourable weather conditions and high costs of agricultural inputs had a negative impact on the 2022 cereal production outlook.