Crop Prospects and Food Situation, No. 4, December 2020

COUNTRIES REQUIRING EXTERNAL ASSISTANCE FOR FOOD

FAO assesses that globally 45 countries, 34 of which in Africa, continue to be in need of external assistance for food. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in terms of income losses, is an important driver of the levels of global food insecurity, exacerbating and intensifying already fragile conditions. Conflicts, weather events and pests remain critical factors underpinning the high levels of severe food insecurity