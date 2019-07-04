04 Jul 2019

Crop Prospects and Food Situation, No. 2, July 2019

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 04 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (4.46 MB)

REGIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

AFRICA

Cyclone damage and rainfall deficits in 2019 caused significant production declines in Southern Africa, while in East Africa severe dryness reduced first season harvests and led to a degradation of rangeland conditions. Rainfall in West Africa is predicted to be below average, constraining production prospects.

ASIA Cereal production in 2019

in Far East Asia is forecast to rise marginally, mostly resting on a larger harvest in India. Similarly, in the Near East, despite damaging floods and persistent conflicts, production is set to increase for the region as a whole. Cereal production is also seen to increase in CIS Asia.

LATIN AMERICA AND THE CARIBBEAN

Significant production upturn is forecast in South America in 2019, compared to last year's reduced output. In Central America and the Caribbean, irregular rains have raised concerns over the maize harvests in all countries, except Mexico, where crop prospect are favourable.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.