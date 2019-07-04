Crop Prospects and Food Situation, No. 2, July 2019

REGIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

AFRICA

Cyclone damage and rainfall deficits in 2019 caused significant production declines in Southern Africa, while in East Africa severe dryness reduced first season harvests and led to a degradation of rangeland conditions. Rainfall in West Africa is predicted to be below average, constraining production prospects.

ASIA Cereal production in 2019

in Far East Asia is forecast to rise marginally, mostly resting on a larger harvest in India. Similarly, in the Near East, despite damaging floods and persistent conflicts, production is set to increase for the region as a whole. Cereal production is also seen to increase in CIS Asia.

LATIN AMERICA AND THE CARIBBEAN

Significant production upturn is forecast in South America in 2019, compared to last year's reduced output. In Central America and the Caribbean, irregular rains have raised concerns over the maize harvests in all countries, except Mexico, where crop prospect are favourable.