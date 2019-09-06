06 Sep 2019

Crop Monitor for Early Warning | September 2019

Report
from GEOGLAM
Published on 06 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.6 MB)

Overview:

In East Africa, harvest is complete for main season cereals across central and southern parts of the subregion and crop outputs were below-average in several countries due to severe early-season dryness. In West Africa, harvest of main season maize is complete and sowing of second season maize has begun under favourable conditions. Sorghum and millet crops in the Sahel region are in vegetative to reproductive stages and conditions are generally favourable except in parts of Gambia, Mauritania and Senegal. In the Middle East and North Africa, winter cereal harvest completed last month and crops are now out of season. In Southern Africa, there is concern for winter wheat production due to the effects of rolling power cuts on irrigation activities, and below-average water levels in irrigation reservoirs. In Central and South Asia, harvest of winter cereals is complete and final yields were generally favourable.
In Southeast Asia, planting of main wet-season rice is underway with concern due to below-average rainfall in parts of Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam. In Central America and the Caribbean, “Primera” season harvest is underway and concern remains due to irregular and below-average rainfall across Central America’s Dry Corridor and Haiti.

Crop Conditions at a Glance

EAST AFRICA: Harvest of first main season cereal crops is complete across central and southern parts of the subregion and failure and poor conditions have resulted across many areas due to exceptionally dry conditions in March and most of April.
WEST AFRICA: Across the south of the region, the harvest of main season maize is complete and planting of second season maize has begun under favourable conditions. Throughout the Sahel region, sorghum and millet crops are in vegetative to reproductive stages and conditions are generally favourable due to good rainfall except in parts of Gambia, Mauritania, and Senegal.

MIDDLE EAST & NORTH AFRICA: In the Middle East, the 2018-2019 winter wheat season completed last month and crops are now out of season.

SOUTHERN AFRICA: Planting of the 2019 winter wheat crop finished in July across Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa and there is increasing concern due to dry conditions, power cuts, and a shortage of reservoir water for irrigation.

CENTRAL & SOUTH ASIA: Harvest of winter wheat is complete and favourable weather conditions during the cropping season have positively affected yields of winter crops, which are estimated close to or above the average levels except in Kyrgyzstan where the output is expected at five percent below average.

SOUTHEAST ASIA: There is increasing concern for wet-season rice across parts of Laos, Viet Nam, northern Thailand and Cambodia due to below-average rainfall throughout the season which continued through much of August. In Indonesia, the harvesting of early dry-season rice has begun and yields are in line with last year.

CENTRAL AMERICA & CARIBBEAN: “Primera” season harvest is underway and concern remains due to irregular and belowaverage rainfall across Central America’s Dry Corridor and Haiti.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.