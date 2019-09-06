Crop Monitor for Early Warning | September 2019

Overview:

In East Africa, harvest is complete for main season cereals across central and southern parts of the subregion and crop outputs were below-average in several countries due to severe early-season dryness. In West Africa, harvest of main season maize is complete and sowing of second season maize has begun under favourable conditions. Sorghum and millet crops in the Sahel region are in vegetative to reproductive stages and conditions are generally favourable except in parts of Gambia, Mauritania and Senegal. In the Middle East and North Africa, winter cereal harvest completed last month and crops are now out of season. In Southern Africa, there is concern for winter wheat production due to the effects of rolling power cuts on irrigation activities, and below-average water levels in irrigation reservoirs. In Central and South Asia, harvest of winter cereals is complete and final yields were generally favourable.

In Southeast Asia, planting of main wet-season rice is underway with concern due to below-average rainfall in parts of Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam. In Central America and the Caribbean, “Primera” season harvest is underway and concern remains due to irregular and below-average rainfall across Central America’s Dry Corridor and Haiti.

Crop Conditions at a Glance

EAST AFRICA: Harvest of first main season cereal crops is complete across central and southern parts of the subregion and failure and poor conditions have resulted across many areas due to exceptionally dry conditions in March and most of April.

WEST AFRICA: Across the south of the region, the harvest of main season maize is complete and planting of second season maize has begun under favourable conditions. Throughout the Sahel region, sorghum and millet crops are in vegetative to reproductive stages and conditions are generally favourable due to good rainfall except in parts of Gambia, Mauritania, and Senegal.

MIDDLE EAST & NORTH AFRICA: In the Middle East, the 2018-2019 winter wheat season completed last month and crops are now out of season.

SOUTHERN AFRICA: Planting of the 2019 winter wheat crop finished in July across Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa and there is increasing concern due to dry conditions, power cuts, and a shortage of reservoir water for irrigation.

CENTRAL & SOUTH ASIA: Harvest of winter wheat is complete and favourable weather conditions during the cropping season have positively affected yields of winter crops, which are estimated close to or above the average levels except in Kyrgyzstan where the output is expected at five percent below average.

SOUTHEAST ASIA: There is increasing concern for wet-season rice across parts of Laos, Viet Nam, northern Thailand and Cambodia due to below-average rainfall throughout the season which continued through much of August. In Indonesia, the harvesting of early dry-season rice has begun and yields are in line with last year.

CENTRAL AMERICA & CARIBBEAN: “Primera” season harvest is underway and concern remains due to irregular and belowaverage rainfall across Central America’s Dry Corridor and Haiti.