Crop Monitor for Early Warning | October 2019

In East Africa, main season cereals are in maturing to harvest stages across the north of the region and conditions are generally favourable. In West Africa, harvest of main season cereals is underway across the Sahel and conditions are favourable except in parts of Gambia, Mauritania and Senegal. In the Middle East and North Africa, early planting of winter wheat crops has started in Iran and conditions are favourable. In Southern Africa, harvest will start in October for winter wheat crops and concern remains in Zimbabwe and parts of Zambia and South Africa due to dry conditions. In Central and South Asia, harvest will finish in October for spring-planted cereal crops, which account for the majority of regional cereal production, and production prospects are favourable except for Kazakhstan. In Southeast Asia, wet-season rice is in final growing stages and there is concern across much of the region due to impacts from early season drought, followed by heavy rains and flooding in August from tropical cyclones. In Central America and the Caribbean, the Primera season harvest is complete and final yields were severely reduced along much of Central America’s dry corridor, especially among subsistence farmers. Sowing of secondary season crops has been delayed due to expected rain deficits.

Crop Conditions at a Glance based on best available information as of September 28th

EAST AFRICA: Main season cereals are in maturing to harvest stages across the north of the region and conditions are generally favourable. Planting of second season crops has started across parts of the south of the region and conditions are generally favourable at the start of the season with good rains expected (See Regional Outlook pg 5).

WEST AFRICA: Sowing of second season cereals has start across the south of the region under favourable conditions. Across the Sahel region, harvesting of main season sorghum and millet crops has started and there is increasing concern in Gambia, Senegal and Mauritania where dry conditions have affected crops.

MIDDLE EAST & NORTH AFRICA: In the Middle East, crops are mainly out of season except in Iran where planting has begun for the 2020 winter wheat season under favourable conditions.

SOUTHERN AFRICA: Harvest will start in October for winter wheat crops and there is concern in Zimbabwe and parts of Zambia due to power cuts affecting irrigation activities and South Africa due to dry conditions.

CENTRAL & SOUTH ASIA: Harvest will finish in October for spring-planted cereal crops, which account for the majority of regional cereal production, and production prospects are favourable except in northern Kazakhstan due to reduced plantings and dry conditions. Planting has begun for 2019-2020 winter-planted wheat.

SOUTHEAST ASIA: There is concern for wet-season rice crops, which will likely be affected by extended periods of drought across parts of Laos, Viet Nam, northern Thailand and Cambodia, followed by heavy rains in August from tropical cyclones which caused widespread flooding. In Indonesia, planting of dryseason rice has ended and conditions are favourable.

CENTRAL AMERICA & CARIBBEAN: Primera season harvest is complete and while production was generally average due to an increase in planted area, significant yield reductions resulted across central and east Guatemala, south Honduras, east El Salvador and south Nicaragua with many areas incurring losses of up to 50 to 75 percent with the worst losses experienced by subsistence farmers. Dry conditions have delayed secondary season sowing by two to three weeks.