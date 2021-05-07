Crop Monitor for Early Warning | No. 83 – May 2021

Overview:

As of the end of April, conditions are generally favourable for wheat, maize, rice, and soybeans with only some areas of concern. For wheat in the northern hemisphere, winter wheat is entering the critical reproductive stage while spring wheat sowing is beginning. For maize, harvesting is continuing in the southern hemisphere while sowing is proceeding in the northern hemisphere. Rice conditions are generally favourable in southeast Asia while harvesting is wrapping up in India and sowing begins in China. Soybean harvesting is ongoing in the southern hemisphere while sowing begins in the northern hemisphere.