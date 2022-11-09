Crop Monitor for Early Warning | No. 77 - November 2022

Overview:

In East Africa, main season crops in South Sudan and Yemen are unlikely to recover from the impacts of conflict, socio-economic challenges, and flooding while in Ethiopia, conditions remain mixed due to conflict in the north and dry conditions in the southwest. In the south of the subregion, there is concern for short rains season cereals due to early-season dryness and forecasts pointing to below-average rains for the remainder of the October to December rainy season (See Seasonal Forecast Alert Pg. 5 and Regional Outlook Pg. 8). In West Africa, harvesting of main season cereals is nearing completion in the south and is underway along the Sahel, and agroclimatic conditions remain favourable except in central Mali, southwestern Chad, and other localized areas with flood impacts and in conflict-affected areas. In the Middle East and North Africa, wheat planting has started under favourable conditions. However, forecasts are indicating the likelihood for below-average rainfall through February in eastern areas (See Regional Outlook Pg. 13). In Southern Africa, harvesting of wheat crops is nearing completion while planting of main season cereals is ramping up, and conditions are generally favourable. In Central and South Asia, harvesting of spring wheat finalized with poor conditions in Afghanistan and northeastern Kazakhstan and favourable conditions elsewhere. Planting of spring wheat is underway, and there is concern due to dry conditions that are forecast to continue through early 2023 (See Regional Outlook Pg. 17). In Southeast Asia, harvesting of wet-season rice is underway in northern mainland areas while harvesting of dry-season rice continues in Indonesia, and conditions are generally favourable except in parts of Cambodia, the Philippines, and northern Thailand where heavy rainfall negatively impacted crops. In Central America and the Caribbean, Segunda/Postrera season cereals are developing under mixed conditions as Tropical Storm Julia negatively impacted crops in affected areas, particularly bean crops in El Salvador and Guatemala