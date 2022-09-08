Crop Monitor for Early Warning | No. 75 - September 2022

Overview:

In East Africa, harvesting of main season cereals is complete or nearing completion in the south. Poor to failure crop conditions have resulted in parts of Kenya, Somalia, Uganda, and the United Republic of Tanzania for main season cereals, and persistent dryness continues to impact main season crops still under development in many areas. In the north, crops are in vegetative stage, and flooding is causing concern in parts of South Sudan, Sudan, and Yemen. In West Africa, conditions are generally favourable throughout the subregion except in southwestern Mauritania and other localized regions due to dry conditions as well as in conflict-affected areas. Recent heavy rainfall and flooding also impacted localized areas of Niger, Nigeria, and Chad. In the Middle East and North Africa, harvesting of wheat finalized last month under mixed conditions due to persistent dryness throughout the season. Conditions are favourable for maize and rice crops in Egypt and rice crops in Iran. In Southern Africa, wheat crops continue to develop under generally favourable conditions except in the main producing Western Cape of South Africa due to ongoing dry conditions. In Central and South Asia, harvesting of winter wheat has finalized with failure end of season conditions in parts of Afghanistan and poor conditions in Turkmenistan due to persistent dry and hot conditions. Harvesting of spring wheat is nearing completion under mixed conditions. In Southeast Asia, conditions remain favourable for wet-season rice in mainland areas and dry-season rice in Indonesia. However, fuel and fertilizer shortages are likely to result in below-average yields in Sri Lanka and are causing concern in Nepal. In Central America and the Caribbean, harvesting of Primera season cereals is complete or nearing completion, and average yields are expected due to generally good rainfall received.