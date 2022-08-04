Crop Monitor for Early Warning | No. 74 - August 2022

Overview:

In East Africa, harvest finalized for secondary Belg crops in Ethiopia under poor conditions, and conditions are mixed for Meher season cereals due to rainfall deficits, flooding, and ongoing insecurity. In the south of the subregion, dry conditions following several consecutive seasons of failed rains are impacting crops in many areas, and poor conditions have resulted in parts of Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Kenya, and Somalia for main season crops. In West Africa, main season cereals are developing under generally favourable conditions except in parts of western Mauritania where dry conditions are present. Conflict continues to impact agricultural activities in affected areas. In the Middle East and North Africa, harvesting of winter wheat finalized under mixed conditions with below to well below-average yields in Morocco, central and western Algeria, central Tunisia, Syria, Iraq, and central and southern parts of Iran due to persistent dryness as well as conflict in Syria. In Southern Africa, harvesting of main season cereals mostly finalized in May and June under mixed conditions. Wheat crops are in vegetative to reproductive stage for harvest from September, and conditions remain generally favourable. In Central and South Asia, harvesting of winter wheat is nearing completion with below to well below-average yields expected in Afghanistan and southeastern Turkmenistan. Spring wheat crops are unlikely to recover in Afghanistan while crops in Tajikistan have improved from previous dryness. In Southeast Asia, wet-season rice is developing under favourable conditions, though rising prices of agricultural inputs may impact production outcomes in some areas. In Central America and the Caribbean, Primera season cereals continue to develop under generally favourable conditions, and early harvesting has begun in Guatemala. In Haiti, main season cereals are unlikely to recover from dry and hot conditions.