Crop Monitor for Early Warning | No. 73 - July 2022

Overview:

In East Africa, harvest is underway for secondary Belg crops in Ethiopia under poor conditions, and conditions are mixed for Meher season cereals due to rainfall deficits and ongoing insecurity. In the south of the subregion, several consecutive failed rainy seasons are impacting crops in many areas, and poor conditions have resulted in parts of Kenya, Uganda, and Somalia for main season crops. In West Africa, planting and development of main season cereals is underway, and conditions are generally favourable except in southern Mauritania where the rainfall season has yet to begin and in conflictaffected regions. In the Middle East and North Africa, harvesting of winter wheat is nearing completion. Crops have failed in Morocco, and belowaverage yields are expected in many areas due to persistent dryness throughout the season. In Southern Africa, harvesting of main season cereals mostly finalized last month with below-average yields in many areas due to persistent dryness throughout the season and tropical storm damage. In Central and South Asia, harvesting of winter wheat crops is underway while spring wheat crops continue to develop. Crops in Afghanistan are unlikely to recover from another below-average rainfall season, and concern remains in parts of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan. In Southeast Asia, harvesting of dry-season rice finalized under generally favourable conditions in the north. In Indonesia, harvesting of wet-season rice is nearing completion with good yields and increased harvested area. In Central America and the Caribbean, planting and development of Primera season cereals is underway, and conditions are generally favourable. In Haiti, crops are unlikely to recover from irregular rainfall distribution and above-average temperatures throughout the country.