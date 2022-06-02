Crop Monitor for Early Warning | No. 72 - June 2022

Overview:

In East Africa, a fourth consecutive poor rainfall season has resulted in below-average yields for Belg crops in Ethiopia and main season cereals in parts of Somalia and Kenya (See Regional Outlook Pg. 6). In West Africa, planting and development of main season cereals continues under generally favourable conditions except in GuineaBissau and Mali due to dry conditions and in conflict-affected regions.

In the Middle East and North Africa, winter wheat is unlikely to recover in Morocco, Algeria, central Tunisia, northern Syria, and northwestern Iraq due to persistent dryness. In Southern Africa, harvesting of main season cereals finalized in most areas under mixed conditions due to persistent dry conditions throughout the season and damage from the passage of several tropical storms in parts of Mozambique, Malawi, and Madagascar. In Central and South Asia, harvesting of winter wheat crops is just beginning while planting and development of spring wheat crops is underway, and dry conditions continue to impact affected regions. This is the second consecutive season of dry conditions in many areas (See Regional Outlook Pg. 12).

In Southeast Asia, harvesting of dry-season rice is nearing completion in the north while harvesting of wet-season rice is underway in Indonesia, and conditions are generally favourable except in parts of the Philippines and Indonesia. In Central America and the Caribbean, planting of Primera season cereals is underway under generally favourable conditions.