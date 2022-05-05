Crop Monitor for Early Warning | No. 71 - May 2022

Overview:

In East Africa, overall conditions are mixed for main season cereals as delayed and below-average rainfall is impacting crop development in parts of Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya, South Sudan, and Uganda. A likely fourth consecutive below-average rainfall season is expected to exacerbate drought conditions (See Regional Outlook Pg. 7). In West Africa, planting of main season cereals is underway along the Gulf of Guinea, and planting conditions are mostly favourable except in conflict affected regions. In the Middle East and North Africa, winter wheat crops continue to develop under mixed conditions as dryness persists in parts of Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Syria, and Iraq. In Southern Africa, harvesting of main season cereals is nearing completion with belowaverage yield prospects in parts of the subregion due to persistent dry conditions throughout the season. In Central and South Asia, winter wheat crops are in vegetative to reproductive stage for harvest from May while planting of spring wheat crops is just beginning, and overall conditions are mixed due to persistent dryness in parts of the subregion.

In Southeast Asia, harvesting of dry-season rice is underway in the north, and conditions are generally favourable except in the central Philippines where Tropical Storm Megi resulted in crop damage. High prices and limited availability of fertilizer may impact yields in Sri Lanka and Nepal.

In Central America and the Caribbean, land preparation and planting of Primera season cereals is underway under favourable conditions.

However, high fertilizer prices across the region may have negative implications for seasonal outcomes.