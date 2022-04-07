Crop Monitor for Early Warning | No. 70 - April 2022

Overview:

In East Africa, concern remains for the planting of Belg season (Short Rains) maize crops in Ethiopia and Long Rains cereals in Kenya due to delayed rainfall onset and a possible fourth consecutive poor rainy season (See Regional Outlook Pg. 6). However, main season cereals in parts of the United Republic of Tanzania and Uganda have recovered from previous dryness. In West Africa, conditions are generally favourable for land preparation and early planting of main season cereals except in regions impacted by persisting conflict. In the Middle East and North Africa, winter wheat crops continue to develop under mixed conditions as dryness persists in parts of Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Syria, and Iraq. In Southern Africa, harvesting of main season cereals is underway under mixed conditions as persistent dryness and recent dry spells continue to impact many parts of the subregion, and there is concern in areas impacted by the passage of several tropical storms. In Central and South Asia, winter wheat crops are developing under mixed conditions as dry conditions are forecast to continue through May in most areas (See Regional Outlook Pg. 14). Planting of spring wheat crops is underway in Afghanistan and Tajikistan. In Southeast Asia, overall conditions are favourable for harvesting of dry-season rice in the north and harvesting of wet-season rice in Indonesia. In Central America and the Caribbean, harvesting of Apante season bean crops finalized in Nicaragua under favourable conditions while below-average yields resulted for second season rice and third season beans in Haiti. Land preparation and early planting for Primera season cereals is underway.