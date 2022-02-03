Crop Monitor for Early Warning | No. 68 – February 2022

Overview:

In East Africa, harvesting of main season cereals finalized in the north under mixed conditions due to ongoing conflict in South Sudan and northern Ethiopia, flooding in South Sudan, and dry conditions in southwestern Ethiopia. In the south, three consecutive seasons of poor rainfall have impacted OND crop performance in affected regions, and poor crop conditions resulted across many areas. In West Africa, harvesting of main season cereals finalized under generally favourable conditions except in areas of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Mauritania impacted by previous dryness and in conflict-affected regions. In the Middle East and North Africa, pockets of dry conditions in December were relieved by rainfall improvements in January, except in Morocco and Algeria where dry conditions remain a concern. In Southern Africa, main season cereal crops are developing under mixed conditions as below-average rainfall and hot temperatures as well as flooding from Tropical Storm Ana are impacting crops in parts of the subregion (See Tropical Cyclone Alert Pg. 12 and Regional Outlook Pg. 13). In Central and South Asia, dry conditions continue to impact winter wheat development in parts of Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan. In Southeast Asia, harvesting of wet-season rice finalized in the north under favourable conditions despite localized flood damage prior to harvest, and planted area of dry-season rice is expected to increase. In Central America and the Caribbean, harvesting of Segunda/Postrera season cereals finalized under mixed conditions as erratic and below-average rains resulted in below-average yields in south and central Guatemala and southern Honduras.