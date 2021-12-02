Crop Monitor for Early Warning | No. 67 – December 2021

Overview:

In East Africa, harvesting of main season cereals is underway in the north under mixed conditions. In the south, there is ongoing concern for second season cereals due to a third consecutive season of below-average rainfall for OND 2021 and the increasing likelihood for a fourth consecutive poor rainfall season forecast for MAM 2022 (See Seasonal Forecast Alert Pg. 5 and Regional Outlook Pg. 9). In West Africa, harvesting of main season cereals is nearing completion under mixed conditions due to dryness in parts of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, and Niger as well as persisting conflict in affected regions. In the Middle East and North Africa, planting of winter wheat crops continued, and current dry conditions may impact crop development if rainfall amounts to not improve in December. In Southern Africa, harvesting of winter wheat crops finalized in November while planting of main season cereals is underway, and overall conditions are favourable except in localized areas with delayed rainfall onset. In Central and South Asia, planting and development of winter wheat is underway with concern in parts of Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan impacted by prevailing dryness. In Southeast Asia, harvesting of wetseason rice is nearing completion in the north under mixed conditions due to typhoon flood damage in parts of Myanmar, Thailand, and the Philippines. In Indonesia, overall conditions are favourable. In Central America and the Caribbean, Segunda/Postrera season cereals are unlikely to recover in parts of Guatemala, Honduras, and Haiti due to erratic and below-average rains.