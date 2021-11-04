Crop Monitor for Early Warning | No. 66 – November 2021

Overview:

In East Africa, harvesting of main season cereals is underway in the north with mixed conditions due to conflict impacts in parts of Ethiopia, South Sudan, and Yemen and flooding in South Sudan and Sudan. There is also concern for second season cereals across the south due to delayed onset and dry conditions and forecast below-average rainfall for the coming months. In West Africa, harvesting of main season cereals is underway throughout the subregion, and conditions are generally favourable except in regions impacted by persisting conflict and dry conditions. In the Middle East and North Africa, early planting of winter wheat crops has commenced under favourable conditions except in regions impacted by conflict and socio-economic challenges. In Southern Africa, harvesting of winter wheat crops is underway, and planting of main season cereals has commenced under favourable conditions. In Central and South Asia, planting of winter wheat crops has begun under mixed conditions due to dry and hot conditions in parts of Afghanistan and Turkmenistan. Harvesting of spring wheat crops finalized under mixed conditions due to persistent dryness throughout the season. In northern Southeast Asia, wet-season rice conditions have degraded in parts of Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand, and the Philippines due to heavy rainfall and flooding. In Central America and the Caribbean, Segunda/Postrera season cereals are developing under mixed conditions due to erratic and below-average rains in parts of Guatemala and Honduras as well as localized flooding. In Haiti, main and second season crops are unlikely to recover from prevailing dryness.