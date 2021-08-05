Crop Monitor for Early Warning | No. 63 – August 2021

Overview:

In East Africa, harvesting of main season cereals is nearing completion in the south with concern in areas impacted by persistent dry conditions, flash floods, protracted conflict, and socio-economic challenges. Belg season maize crops in Ethiopia finalized under poor conditions. In West Africa, harvesting of main season maize is underway in the south while planting and development continues in the north, and conditions are generally favourable except in regions affected by new and persisting conflicts. In the Middle East and North Africa, harvesting of winter wheat crops finalized under mixed conditions as persistent dryness and above-average temperatures resulted in well below-average yields in parts of Syria and Iraq and below-average yields in parts of Iran, Algeria, Morocco and marginal producing areas of Tunisia. In Southern Africa, winter wheat crops are in vegetative to reproductive stage for harvest from September, and conditions are generally favourable. In Central and South Asia, there is considerable concern for both winter and spring wheat crops as persistent drought conditions has resulted in below to well below-average yields in many areas, particularly in Afghanistan. In northern Southeast Asia, overall conditions for wet and dry-season rice are favourable with some concern in localized mainland areas impacted by droughts and floods. In Central America and the Caribbean, harvesting of main/Primera season cereals is underway under generally favourable conditions except in parts of Haiti where dry conditions and hot weather are impacting crops.