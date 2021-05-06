Crop Monitor for Early Warning | No. 60 – May 2021

Overview:

In East Africa, planting and development of Long Rains cereals is underway in the south, and there is concern in areas impacted by ongoing socio-economic challenges, conflict, and persistent dry conditions. In West Africa, planting of main season maize is underway in the south while harvesting of second season rice crops continues in the north, and conditions are generally favourable. In the Middle East and North Africa, conditions for winter wheat crops are mixed due to persistent dryness and drought in some areas, particularly in Algeria where crops are unlikely to recover. In Southern Africa, harvesting of main season cereals is ongoing under generally favourable conditions.

However, production is likely to be below-average in parts of Madagascar, Angola, and Namibia due to prolonged drought. In Central and South Asia, winter wheat crops are developing under mixed conditions due to persistent dryness in parts of the subregion while planting of spring wheat crops is ongoing under mostly favourable conditions. In northern Southeast Asia, harvesting of dryseason rice crops is underway with generally favourable production prospects. In Indonesia, harvesting of wet-season rice is underway with production prospects lower than the previous year due to impacts from flooding. In Central America and the Caribbean, early planting of Primera season cereals has started in some areas under generally favourable conditions.