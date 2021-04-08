Crop Monitor for Early Warning | No. 59 – April 2021

Overview:

In northern East Africa, there is some concern for Belg crops in Ethiopia due to dry conditions. In the south, planting and development of main season Long Rains cereals is underway under generally favourable conditions except in parts of Kenya due to persistent below-average rainfall. In West Africa, planting of main season maize is underway in the south, and overall conditions are favourable. In the Middle East and North Africa, conditions for winter wheat crops are generally favourable with some concern due to dry conditions in Algeria, northern Morocco, and localized areas of northern Syria, Iraq, and Iran. In Southern Africa, harvesting of main season cereals is underway with favourable to exceptional conditions except in parts of Angola, Madagascar, and Namibia where crops are unlikely to recover from prolonged drought as well as in parts of Mozambique where there is concern due to recent dry conditions. Despite recent precipitation improvements in Central and South Asia, concern remains for winter wheat crops in parts of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan due to previous dry conditions. Land preparation is underway for spring wheat crops to be planted from April. In Southeast Asia, harvesting of dry-season rice crops is underway in the north, and harvesting of wet-season rice is underway in Indonesia. Crop conditions are generally favourable with some concern in parts of the Philippines and Indonesia due to recent flooding as well as in Myanmar and Thailand due to shortage of irrigation water. In Central America and the Caribbean, land preparation is underway for the start of the Primera season in April, and average rainfall is expected. Harvesting of Apante season bean crops finalized in Nicaragua and Haiti with average yields.