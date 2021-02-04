Crop Monitor for Early Warning | No. 57 – February 2021

Overview:

In East Africa, harvesting of main season cereals finalized under favourable conditions while second season cereals have been harvested with reduced outputs in areas impacted by below-average rainfall, desert locusts, flooding, and ongoing socio-economic challenges. In West Africa, harvesting of main and second season cereals finalized throughout the subregion under favourable conditions except in areas impacted by ongoing conflict. In the Middle East and North Africa, there is concern in parts of North Africa where dry conditions are impacting winter wheat crop development and in Syria and Libya where conflict continues to impact agricultural activities. In Southern Africa, above-average rains have supported crop development across central and southern areas; however, dry conditions persist in some areas, and damage resulted from heavy rains and flooding from Tropical Cyclone Eloise.

In Central and South Asia, conditions are favourable for the planting and development of winter wheat crops except in parts of Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan where below-average precipitation is a concern. In northern Southeast Asia, harvesting of wet-season rice finalized in December under generally favourable conditions, and planting of dryseason rice is underway with concern in some areas due to limited irrigation water supply and flooding. In Indonesia, harvesting of dry-season rice finalized with a large increase in harvested area. In Central America and the Caribbean, harvesting of Postrera/Segunda season maize and bean crops finalized in December, and crop losses resulted in parts of Nicaragua, Guatemala, and Honduras due to Hurricanes Eta and Iota in November.

Apante season bean crops are developing under favourable conditions.