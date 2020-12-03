Crop Monitor for Early Warning | No. 56 – December 2020

Overview:

In East Africa, harvesting of main season cereals continued in the north while planting and development of second season cereals is underway in south and central areas, and there is concern in some areas due to impacts from flooding, erratic rainfall and dry conditions, desert locusts, and ongoing socioeconomic challenges and conflict. In West Africa, harvesting of main season cereals will finalize in December while planting and development of second season cereals is underway in the south, and conditions are favourable except in areas affected by continued conflict. In the Middle East and North Africa, planting of winter wheat crops continued in November, and there is concern in parts of North Africa due to insufficient precipitation and in conflictaffected areas of Syria and Libya. In Southern Africa, harvesting of winter wheat finalized in November under favourable conditions. Planting of main season cereals is underway, and conditions are favourable and likely to benefit from forecast near-average rainfall for the December to February period (See Regional Outlook pg. 13). In Central and South Asia, planting and development of winter wheat crops continued in November under favourable conditions except in Afghanistan due to erratic seasonal rainfall. In northern Southeast Asia, above-average rainfall is expected to benefit yields; however, there is concern in parts of the subregion where a series of tropical cyclones from October damaged crops, particularly in parts of Cambodia and the Philippines. In Central America and the Caribbean, Postrera/Segunda season bean and maize harvests are expected to be significantly below-average as two Category 4 hurricanes in November brought heavy rainfall and strong winds throughout the subregion, resulting in extensive crop damage (See Regional Alert pg. 21)