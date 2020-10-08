Crop Monitor for Early Warning | No. 54 – October 2020

Overview:

In East Africa, harvesting of main season cereals is underway in the north with mixed conditions due to recent flooding, desert locust concerns, ongoing conflict, and socio-economic challenges. Planting of second season cereals is underway in the equatorial sector under favourable conditions. In West Africa, harvesting of main season cereal crops and second season maize crops finalized in parts of the south while harvesting of main season cereal crops continues across the Sahel, and overall conditions are favourable except in areas affected by flooding and conflict. In the Middle East and North Africa, harvesting of summer-planted maize and rice crops in Egypt continued under favourable conditions. Planting of winter wheat crops is expected to start in October throughout the subregion. In Southern Africa, harvesting of winter wheat is underway and will finalize in November, and overall conditions are favourable. Land preparation and planting of main season crops is expected to start in October to November. In Central and South Asia, harvesting of spring wheat will finalize in October while planting of winter wheat began in September, and overall conditions are favourable. In Southeast Asia, aboveaverage rainfall in the north benefitted development of wet-season rice crops while dry conditions in Indonesia have affected dry-season rice yields. In Central America and the Caribbean, harvesting of Primera season crops finalized in September under favourable conditions except in Haiti, and above-average rainfall was beneficial for Postrera/Segunda season crop planting and development.