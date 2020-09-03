Crop Monitor for Early Warning | No. 53 – September 2020

Overview:

In East Africa, harvesting of main season cereals finalized in August and favourable yields resulted except in areas affected by flooding, desert locusts, COVID-19 restrictions, and socioeconomic factors. Main season cereals continued to develop in northern unimodal rainfall areas with mixed conditions. In West Africa, harvesting of mains season maize is underway in the south while main season cereals are still developing in the north, and overall conditions are favourable except in areas affected by moisture deficits, localized flooding, and ongoing conflict. In the Middle East and North Africa, winter cereal harvest completed last month while in Egypt, harvest will begin in September for summer-planted crops and conditions are favourable. In Southern Africa, conditions are favourable for the development of winter wheat with some concern in South Africa. In Central and South Asia, harvesting of winter wheat crops finalized in August, while harvesting of spring wheat crops is now underway, and overall conditions are favourable. In northern Southeast Asia, conditions are favourable for the start of wet-season rice harvest in the north following improved rainfall in July and August except in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea where heavy rains and flooding in August damaged crops in the south. In Indonesia, harvesting of dry-season rice continued into August with a small reduction in yields and output due to drought. In Central America and the Caribbean, harvesting of Primera season crops will finalize in September, and planting of Segunda season crops started in August in some areas. Overall conditions are favourable except in parts of Haiti due to dry conditions throughout the season and recent flooding.