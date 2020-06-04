Crop Monitor for Early Warning | No. 50 – June 2020

Overview

In East Africa, heavy rainfall continued in May, benefiting crop development for main season cereals but causing further flooding and desert locust development. In West Africa, conditions are favourable for main season maize across the south of the region and planting of main season cereals started in May in parts of the Sahel under favourable conditions. In North Africa, harvest of winter wheat crops is complete or nearing completion and production prospects are below-average in Morocco and parts of Algeria and Tunisia due to lack of precipitation and above-average temperatures. In the Middle East, harvest is underway for winter wheat crops and conditions are generally favourable except in areas affected by conflict. In Southern Africa, harvest of main season maize is complete and average yields resulted across much of the region due to rainfall improvements following a delayed and below-average start to the season, except in Zimbabwe, southern Mozambique, and southern Madagascar where below-average yields resulted. In Central and South Asia, planting of spring wheat continued in May under favourable conditions and winter wheat harvesting is expected to begin in June under favourable conditions. In northern Southeast Asia, harvest is complete or nearing completion for dry-season rice, and final yields are expected to be poor due to below-average precipitation received throughout the growing season and a shortage of irrigation water. In Central America and the Caribbean, recent rainfall benefitted planting activities for Primera season cereals; however, there are some areas of concern in northern Honduras and Nicaragua where irregular rains have delayed the start of the season.