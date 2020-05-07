Crop Monitor for Early Warning | No. 49 – May 2020

Overview:

In East Africa, early onset and above-average seasonal rains have been beneficial to planting activities for main season cereals across the south of the region but has further protracted the desert locust outbreak as well as caused widespread flooding across the region. In West Africa, planting of main season maize continued across the south of the region and conditions are favourable. In North Africa, harvesting of winter wheat crops is underway and below-average production is expected in Morocco as well as parts of Algeria and Tunisia due to early season dryness. In the Middle East, harvest has started for winter crops and conditions are generally favourable due to good rainfall throughout the season. In Southern Africa, harvesting of main season crops is ongoing and production prospects are generally favourable except for central and eastern areas of the region where below-average production resulted due to a delayed onset of the rains and dry conditions. In Central and South Asia, planting of spring wheat began in April under favorable conditions. Winter wheat, to be harvested between June and August, is currently in vegetative to reproductive stages across the region and under favourable conditions. In northern Southeast Asia, harvest is underway for dry-season rice and yields are estimated to be below average in Thailand, Myanmar, and the Philippines due to poor precipitation throughout the growing season and shortage of irrigation water. In Central America and the Caribbean, land preparation and early planting is underway for the Primera season cereals and some dry conditions are present on the Caribbean coast.