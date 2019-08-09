09 Aug 2019

Crop Monitor for Early Warning | August 2019

Report
from GEOGLAM
Published on 08 Aug 2019
preview
Download PDF (2.55 MB)

Overview:

In East Africa, harvest of main season cereals is nearing completion across central and southern parts of the subregion and below-average yields are expected due to dry conditions during much of the season. In West Africa, main season maize harvest begins this month across the south of the region and average to above-average yields are expected, except in areas affected by civil unrest in Cameroon, Nigeria and the Central African Republic. In the Middle East and North Africa, harvest is complete for 2019 winter cereals and average to above-average yields are expected throughout most of the subregion due to exceptional seasonal rainfall, except in parts of drought-affected Morocco. In Southern Africa, conditions have worsened for winter wheat as low reservoir levels, caused by carryover dry conditions from the previous season, has impacted irrigation activities. In Central and South Asia, winter cereals for harvest in August are favourable despite below-average rainfall in May and June. In Southeast Asia, planting of wet-season rice is underway. There is concern for crops in Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam due to belowaverage rainfall, and in Bangladesh and Nepal due to monsoon rains. In Central America and the Caribbean, harvest of the main “Primera” season maize will begin in August. There is concern due to irregular and below-average rainfall across Central America’s Dry Corridor and Haiti.

