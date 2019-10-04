Crop Monitor for AMIS | October 2019

Overview:

As of the end of September, conditions are mixed for wheat and maize, while generally favourable for rice and soybeans. In the Northern Hemisphere, spring wheat harvest is wrapping up while winter wheat sowing is beginning. In the Southern hemisphere, wheat conditions remain mixed especially in Australia. In the Northern Hemisphere, maize harvest is starting under poor conditions in western Europe and in parts of the US. In the Southern Hemisphere sowing of the springcrop is beginning. Rice in Asia is under generally favourable conditions with some adverse conditions in Thailand, northern Viet Nam, and parts of the Philippines. Soybean conditions remain mixed in the US and Canada primarily due to the delayed start to the season while favourable in Asia.

Conditions at a glance

Wheat - In the northern hemisphere, spring wheat harvest is ongoing under mostly favourable conditions. Winter wheat sowing is underway under mixed conditions due to dry soil conditions in Ukraine and localized areas in the Russian Federation. In the southern hemisphere, conditions have deteriorated in eastern Australia, while generally favourable in South America.

Maize - In the northern hemisphere, harvest is underway with delayed maturity crops in the US and Canada along with heatwave affected crop in Europe. In the southern hemisphere, sowing of the spring crop is beginning in Argentina and Brazil.

Rice - In China, harvest of single-season rice is still ongoing. In Southeast Asia, conditions are mixed across the region as recent heavy rains affected wet-season rice in Thailand and the Philippines, while dry-season rice is favourable in Indonesia.

Soybeans - In the northern hemisphere, large parts of the US and Canada remain under watch conditions due to the delayed maturity of the crops, while conditions are favourable in China and India. In the southern hemisphere, sowing is just beginning in Brazil.