Crop Monitor for AMIS | No. 97 – August 2022

Overview:

At the end of August, conditions remain generally favourable for wheat and soybeans while mixed for rice and maize. In the northern hemisphere, wheat harvest is wrapping up while some areas of concern for wheat remain in North America, Europe, and Central Asia. In the southern hemisphere, dry conditions persist in Argentina impacting newly planted wheat. Maize harvest is wrapping up in the southern hemisphere while hot and dry conditions hit in the northern hemisphere. Rice conditions remain generally favourable with areas of concern in China. Soybean conditions remain generally favourable in the northern hemisphere.