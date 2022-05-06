World
Crop Monitor for AMIS | No. 94 – May 2022
Attachments
Overview:
At the end of April, conditions are generally favourable for maize and rice, while mixed for wheat and soybeans. In the northern hemisphere, areas of concern for winter wheat remain as spring wheat sowing begins. Maize harvesting continues in Argentina and Brazil as sowing expands in the northern hemisphere. Rice conditions remain favourable in most countries. Soybean harvesting continues in Argentina and Brazil under mixed conditions.