Crop Monitor for AMIS | No. 93 – April 2022

Overview:

At the end of March, conditions are generally favourable for maize and rice, while mixed for wheat and soybeans. Winter wheat is breaking dormancy in the northern hemisphere with some areas of concern in Europe, Ukraine, China, and the US.

In the southern hemisphere, maize harvesting is beginning in Argentina and southern Brazil. In the northern hemisphere, sowing is beginning in the US and China. Rice conditions are favourable in most countries except for southern Brazil.

Soybeans are harvesting in Argentina and Brazil under mixed conditions.