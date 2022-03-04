Crop Monitor for AMIS | No. 92 - March 2022

Overview:

At the end of February, conditions are generally favourable for wheat and rice, while mixed for maize and soybeans. Winter wheat is mostly dormant in the northern hemisphere with only some areas of concern in Europe, Ukraine, and the US. In the southern hemisphere, maize is under mixed conditions in Argentina and southern Brazil. Rice conditions are favourable in most countries except for in Viet Nam and Brazil. Soybeans are under mixed conditions in Argentina and southern Brazil.