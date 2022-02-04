World
Crop Monitor for AMIS | No. 91 – February 2022
Attachments
Overview:
At the end of January, conditions are favourable for wheat, maize, and rice, while mixed for soybeans. Winter wheat is mostly dormant in the northern hemisphere with only some areas in the US of concern. In the southern hemisphere, maize is under mixed conditions in Argentina and southern Brazil.
Rice conditions are favourable across all major growing areas except for southern Brazil. Soybeans are under mixed conditions in Argentina and southern Brazil.