Crop Monitor for AMIS | No. 90 – December 2021

Overview:

At the end of November, conditions are generally mixed for wheat while favourable for maize, rice, and soybeans. For wheat in the northern hemisphere, winter wheat is established with areas of concern. In the southern hemisphere, harvesting is ongoing. For maize, harvesting is wrapping up in the northern hemisphere while sowing is progressing in the southern hemisphere. Rice harvesting is wrapping up in China for late-season rice and India for Kharif rice, while wet-season rice remains impacted by heavy rains in October. Soybean sowing is progressing in the southern hemisphere.