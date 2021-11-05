Crop Monitor for AMIS | No. 89 – November 2021

Overview:

At the end of October, conditions are generally mixed for wheat while favourable for maize, rice, and soybeans. For wheat in the northern hemisphere, sowing of winter wheat is wrapping up with a few areas of concern while harvesting begins in the southern hemisphere. For maize, harvesting is wrapping up in the northern hemisphere while sowing begins in the southern hemisphere. Rice harvesting is ongoing in China and India while recent heavy rains have impacted some countries in northern Southeast Asia. Harvesting is wrapping up for soybeans in the northern hemisphere.