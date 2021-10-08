Crop Monitor for AMIS | No. 88 – October 2021

Overview:

At the end of September, conditions are generally mixed for wheat and favourable for maize, rice, and soybeans with a few areas of concern. For wheat in the northern hemisphere, planting of winter wheat is underway while harvesting of spring wheat is mostly complete. For maize, harvesting finalized in the southern hemisphere and is wrapping up in the northern hemisphere. Rice conditions are favourable throughout Southeast Asia, and harvesting of single-season rice is nearing completion in China while harvesting of Kharif season rice is beginning in India. Harvesting is underway for soybeans under generally favourable conditions.