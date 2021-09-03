Crop Monitor for AMIS | No. 87 – September 2021

Overview:

At the end of July, conditions are generally mixed for wheat and favourable for maize, rice, and soybeans with a few areas of concern. For wheat in the northern hemisphere, harvesting of winter wheat is complete while spring wheat harvesting is nearing completion. For maize, harvesting is mostly complete in the southern hemisphere and is underway in the northern hemisphere. Rice conditions are favourable throughout Southeast Asia, transplanting of Kharif season rice is mostly complete in India, and single-season rice harvesting is underway in China. Soybeans are developing under generally favourable conditions in the northern hemisphere, and harvesting has begun in some regions.