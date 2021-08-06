Crop Monitor for AMIS | No. 86 – August 2021

Overview:

At the end of July, conditions are generally mixed for wheat and favourable for maize, rice, and soybeans with a few areas of concern. For wheat in the northern hemisphere, harvesting of winter wheat is wrapping up while spring wheat harvesting is beginning. For maize, harvesting is nearing completion in the southern hemisphere and is underway in the northern hemisphere. Rice conditions are favourable throughout Southeast Asia, transplanting of Kharif season rice continues in India, and single and late-season rice continues to develop in China. Soybeans are developing under generally favourable conditions in the northern hemisphere.