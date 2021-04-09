Crop Monitor for AMIS | No. 82 – April 2021

Overview:

As of the end of March, conditions are generally favourable for maize, rice, and soybeans while slightly mixed for wheat. For wheat in the northern hemisphere, there are areas of concern for winter wheat primarily due to persistent dryness conditions. For maize in the southern hemisphere, conditions are generally favourable with some dryness affecting springplanted crops in South America while conditions in South Africa are exceptional. Rice conditions are generally favourable with some areas of concern lingering in southeast Asia.

Soybean conditions are generally favourable in the southern hemisphere, except for some minor areas in Argentina.