Crop Monitor for AMIS | No. 81 – March 2021

Overview:

As of the end of February, conditions are generally favourable for maize and soybeans while mixed for wheat and rice. For wheat in the northern hemisphere, there are areas of concern for winter wheat primarily due to dryness and recent cold conditions. For maize in the southern hemisphere, conditions are generally favourable with some dryness continuing to affect crops in South America while conditions in South Africa are exceptional. Rice conditions are mixed with adverse conditions across southeast Asia. Soybean conditions are generally favourable in the southern hemisphere, except for some areas in Argentina.