Crop Monitor for AMIS | No. 79 – December 2020

Overview:

As of the end of November, conditions are favourable for maize, rice, and soybeans while mixed for wheat. In the southern hemisphere, winter wheat harvesting is ongoing under mixed conditions, while in the northern hemisphere, winter wheat is going into winter under mixed conditions. For maize, harvest is wrapping up in northern hemisphere under generally favourable condition. In the southern hemisphere, sowing ongoing under favourable conditions. Rice conditions are favourable in all major growing areas except in the northern Philippines. Soybean conditions are generally favourable in as harvest wraps up in the northern hemisphere and sowing continues in the southern hemisphere.