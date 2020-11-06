Crop Monitor for AMIS | No. 78 – November 2020

Overview:

As of the end of November, conditions are favourable for maize, rice, and soybeans while mixed for wheat. In the northern hemisphere, spring wheat harvesting is wrapping up under favourable conditions while winter wheat sowing and emergence is ongoing under mixed conditions. In the southern hemisphere, winter wheat conditions are mixed due to dry conditions. For maize, conditions are generally favourable except for a few areas as harvest draws to a close in the northern hemisphere. In the southern hemisphere, sowing ongoing under favourable conditions. Rice conditions are favourable in all major growing areas. Soybean conditions are generally favourable in as harvest is ongoing in the northern hemisphere and sowing begins in the southern hemisphere.