Crop Monitor for AMIS | No. 77 – October 2020

Overview:

As of the end of September, conditions are favourable for rice and soybeans while mixed for wheat and maize. In the northern hemisphere, spring wheat harvesting is wrapping up under favourable conditions while winter wheat sowing is beginning under mixed conditions. In the southern hemisphere, winter wheat conditions are mixed due to dry conditions. For maize, conditions are mixed in the has harvest draws near a close in the northern hemisphere. In the southern hemisphere, sowing has begun in Argentina. Rice conditions are favourable in all major growing areas. Soybean conditions are generally favourable except for some areas in Canada and Ukraine.