Crop Monitor for AMIS | No. 76 – September 2020

Overview:

As of the end of August, conditions are generally favourable for maize, rice, and soybeans while mixed for wheat. In the northern hemisphere, winter wheat harvesting is wrapping up under mixed conditions while spring wheat harvest is beginning under favourable conditions. In the southern hemisphere, winter wheat conditions are mixed due to dry and cool conditions. For maize, conditions are generally favourable except for some areas of concern main due to dry conditions.

Rice conditions are generally favourable except for some areas in China, Indonesia, and Japan. Soybean conditions are generally favourable except for some areas in the US and Ukraine.